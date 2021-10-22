Shots... Shots shots shots shots

You spoke, we listened! Your own shots no longer hurt yourself. Overcharging also costs a little less (we might remove the cost entirely someday, we'll see) and if you charge until you reach 1% Energy, it'll auto-fire now instead of go into the overcharge state. While we were in there, we re-worked shots completely so high-charged shots go even faster and all shots bounce around a bit more before disappearing. Should make for a new and hopefully better combat experience! You can no longer "roll" shots along the ground at long ranges to interrupt finishers, either. No more cheap shots!

Sleep tight is our new Small Finisher! Tuck them in after you take them down. We hope you like it!

Let there be light! The stage is now a bit lighter so you can more easily see Custom items.

Cleanup! Tons of little things like removing the bug where you can knock someone out but if they started a finisher at the same time it'll still perform, Citizen's Weenus camera fix, finisher Energy level shards removed and taunting happens more quickly if doing it from a run.

Feel free to let us know what you think in a reply, review, discussion or on our Discord server! <3