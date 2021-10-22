New FREE content has come to Lucid Dream Simulator!

Hello Everyone!

I'm here to first thank all who supported R3Games with purchasing LDS. The only way we knew how to show our gratitude was to give back with more content! This content is called the Mini Dream update. This brings a new explorable path that is found in the LDS main menu. There are more puzzles, enemies and friends as well as a whole bunch of new levels waiting to be explored. WARNING! This content is considered to be a more hardcore version of the game. The worlds will be more challenging than the main title and escape may not be possible for some. In addition to this new update, I would like to announce that a new VR-only title is in the works. This title will release in 2022. More information will be dropped over time in our Discord page that you can find via the "visit the website" link on the LDS store page. Our Discord is also used for bug reports, so any bugs that you find, feel free to reach out to the team via our Discord page. Thank you all again and enjoy the new update!