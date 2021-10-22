v1.0.9

Due to the way some things are saved in quicksave files, I've included a warning when attempting to load an outdated quicksave that certain things won't be updated until the save file is, which can be done by starting at the beginning of the current level, reloading level in game, or it will auto-update at the beginning of the next level.

-Gave Hellbow 3 bolts on pickup

-Hellbow now auto switches to Crossbow rather than hands after firing if player has less than 3 bolts.

-Added Hellbow to the prev/next weapon wheel order (after crossbow, before bombs)

-Fixed wand gems from giving over max mana.

-Fixed picking up certain weapons when one has the Bag Of Holding while holding a different weapon than being picked up resetting count to the max ammo minus a bag of holding.

-Lesser armors now are never picked up by simply running over them.

-Some dealer & dealer item changes/improvements+additional item

-Changed item bar to make a new row after 14 items.

-Replaced an ambient sound in Frozen Caverns that was kind of annoying

-Fixed the final boss from being removed after death if Corpses Linger setting was unchecked, resulting in the end not completing.

-Fixed Corpses Linger from not properly resetting when exiting Horde Mode to the players setting.

-Fixed some more flickering wall sprites

-Fixed Castle Interior picking up items without going in a secret.

-Fixed getting a secret in Castle Gates by touching wall next to it.

-Increased Pendulum Axe trap damage

-Removed a breakable wall from a secret in Canyon Pass to make it slightly easier to see.

-Fixed spot to fall out of map behind a coffin in Crypts

-Skeleton Lord is now actually immune to fire like his description says.

-Moved player to empty room and unload all resources before loading quicksave

-Fixed main menu not loading quicksave in end area of Castle Interior(restarted player at beginning of level)

-Increased max brightness available & fixed some issues with brightness not setting correctly on restarts.

-Added separate setting for both L and R joystick dead-zones & Made some changes to the view move-stick.

-Better range on the joystick sensitivity sliders

-Fixed Joystick drift

-Fixed joystick turning off after restarting level

-Replaced spider pictures in Bestiary when arachnids are turned off.

-Changed the achievement "Ancient Celtic Secret" to "Ancient Celtic Level" to be more apparent of what it is.

-Added 2 new hidden achievements

-Added "Steam Sync" button in achievements to register in-game achievements with steam, in case of offline or not registering.

-Changed AC to AR in Character screen to show the % reduction in damage received.

-Changed Great Helm description to "Adds 10% to base armor rating." to be more apparent of what it does.

-Fixed summon description not showing.

-Set the head gibs to not hurt the one who kicks it, this also improved enemies kicking heads.

-Changed some things about level restart to stop certain instances of restarting with a black screen.

-Made it impossible to hold a shield with 0 durability.

-Fixed size of Giant spider.

-Fixed auto-run turning off when closing in-game menu/inventory

-Fixed "devestation" and "truely" spelling errors in chapter 3 end text.

-Fixed info menu from starting movement in-game when clicking the close button.

-Fixed a couple gates from displaying an error message if an enemy projectile hit it.

-Removed some screen messages at end of Castle Interior after the gold gate.