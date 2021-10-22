Version 0.5.0 Is Now Available

Wheeeew! This is the longest time I have EVER gone between updates and for good reason. My primary goal for this update was to move the needle on the Create a Wrestler mode.

Create a Wrestler/New Character Models

I was sick and tired of those old beatdown Mark Out model and the limitations if afforded the Create a Wrestler mode. Under 10 hairstyles was also an unacceptable benchmark that I was not willing to accept for long. I'm excited to say that I am MUCH happier with where the Create a Wrestler mode is today. Take a look at some of the new renovations made to the mode:

Brand new character model with 100+ morphs

20+ hairstyles

Existing facial hair that properly morphs with character

The ability to add designs and custom textures to boots

Gym shoes x2

Single limb dependent pads and bands

3D Shirts

3D Pants/Shorts

3D Masks

Reference image importing

Common color storage

Card Innovations

Once I felt comfortable with these changes, I moved my focus over to card management. I reached out for feedback on the modifiers and found out that many of you do not care to waste a deck space on them. This prompted me to create a way for you to fuse cards OUTSIDE of matches, permanently turning 2 cards into 1 and potentially 3 into 1.

GOAT Card Crafter

The next area of focus was finding a way to make cards feel special. I seem to have come up with a unique but grind-based way for players to unlock cards of the GOAT tiers. These cards will no longer be capable of being found in card packs. Instead, players will be tasked with collecting 3 cards per GOAT card. Once all 3 of those cards are collected, you can trade them in for a GOAT card. This actually turned out to be a pretty fun and more destination based way of collecting cards. I look to build on this in the future by showing an indicator of how many cards you have collected of the 3.

Card Hunting

This lead to the next added feature. While messing around, I realized that it was nearly impossible to easily keep track of what cards I needed to find. To address this issue, I came up with a Card Hunting system. The system works like this:

In the collection, you hit the "HUNT LIST" button

This will add the card in question to your hunt list (obviously)

As you open packs and collect cards, the game will listen to see if you have collected the card from your hunt list

If you have, you will be alerted

Known Bugs to be addressed in the future: