MIR4 update for 22 October 2021

Temporary Maintenance - October 22rd (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Temporary Maintenance is now over.

Please log in now to continue your adventure in the Mir continent.

■ Maintenance Period

ASIA: Friday, October 22, 2021, (UTC+8) 5:00 am ~ 8:00 am

INDIA: Friday, October 22, 2021, (UTC+6) 3:00 am ~ 6:00 am

EU: Thursday, October 21, 2021, (UTC+2) 11:00 pm ~ 2:00 am

SA: Thursday, October 21, 2021, (UTC-3) 6:00 pm ~9:00 pm

NA: Thursday, October 21, 2021, (UTC-4) 5:00 pm ~ 8:00 pm

■ Maintenance target

  • ASIA / INDIA/ EU / SA / NA

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.

