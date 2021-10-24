v1.1 Beta Release Change Log

[v1.1 Beta]

PLEASE NOTE: For those who were previously wanting VR support it will be operational in the next patch 1.2 Beta which will be out this week prior to Halloween. We just have to add a settings button in the UI and toggle a button on and it will be operational. Has been tested and looks fantastic!

Known Issues

[Tooltip]: Tooltip draws below cursor.

[Settings]: Changing sandbox save location may result in existing sandboxes being deleted.

[Settings]: After changing the audio settings in the main menu, the music stops playing.

[Sandbox]: Decorations periodically clip under the terrain when setting their location.

[Sandbox]: When loading from one sandbox into another, camera position doesn't reset.

[Sandbox]: When cloning objects that have a variant, the UI doesn't reset filling up the screen.

[Toolbar]: Camera controls window is broken.

[Sounds]: Sound effects still play even when audio settings are at 0% volume.

[Decoration]: Unable to walk up the Warp Tunnel metal ramp.

[Decoration]: Warp Tunnel is able to be pushed around the sandbox using another Warp Tunnel after it is placed.

[Decoration]: Fog Machine causes lag on lower performance CPUs.

[Freeplay Mode]: When loading freeplay mode directly from the main menu, the player starting position is not being set correctly.

[VR]: VR is currently broken and will be implemented in the next update v1.2.

Bugs Fixed

[Decoration]: Inflatable Reaper rotation corrected.

[Decoration]: Prevented walking through Necropolis Cathedral.

[Decoration]: Removed light bloom effect from road lines (Scenery).

[Sandbox]: Pressing Enter when Enter is the Place Object Keybinding no longer creates duplicate decoration.

[Sandbox]: Prevented decorations from falling underneath the terrain.

[Sandbox]: Decorations can now be properly stacked on top of each other.

[Sandbox]: Improved camera controls.

[Sandbox]: Grid overlay now translucent and brightness reduced.

[UI]: Game saves now display screenshot.

[Freeplay Mode]: Player walking and movement sounds only sometimes play.

[Freeplay Mode]: Improvements to the character movement.

[Freeplay Mode]: When switching between freeplay mode to sandbox mode the camera rotation doesn't reset. Leaving the observer camera pointed in the wrong direction.

Features Added

[Sounds]: Added click sound effect to main menu buttons.

[Sounds]: Added explosion sound to clear sandbox button.

[UI]: Added fade to intro screen.

[Main Menu]: Added lightning effect.

[Sandbox]: Added new Clone Decoration Keybinding.

[Sandbox]: Pressing Escape now cancels decoration placement.

[Sandbox]: Ability to change the grid color in the settings.

[Toolbar]: Special Effects visibility toggle added.

[Terrain]: Ability to import terrain from a TGA, PNG, or JPG heightmap image.

[Terrain]: New Paint Texture feature.

[Tombstones]: New Custom Tombstone Painter feature.