Motion Studio update for 22 October 2021

Natural IK Release - New Motion Studio Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have built a new feature called Natural IK to allow more unique animation opportunities.

  • You can turn on and off IK for Arms and Legs.
  • Reposition animations to create unique offsets.
  • Support moving motions as well.

Please note there may be bugs present but please let us know if anything is breaking for you.

We are pushing another update shortly with new animations as well. We will outline the new animations in that update log.

Thanks again for waiting for these new updates, COVID really threw us a curveball. ːsteamhappyː

