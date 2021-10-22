bug fixes

quiet bug fixes update on 10/3/21

-food storage error due mem overflow on reloading................................................fixed

-food storage error on saved while reloading..............................................................fixed

-food storage z_index for menu visible on fog of war (z to 12)............................fixed

-mixer extended info error due to null objects.............................................................fixed

-mixer (6 code corrections) errors due to null mixers, used mixers removed list

to avoid null mix........................................................................................................................fixed

regular update bug fixes

-auto save adjustment to every 2 min to: auto_save_file.save...............................adjusted

-roundone on permadeath list - show end dialog..........................................................adjusted

-fixed game speed. correctly applied to enemies, sun ,pobj....................................fixed

-sleep capsules added to can_run.....................................................................................fixed

-removed generator3fla(main is generator4).................................................................fixed

-trees sprites dependent on type of paralax.(see more in addition)......................fixed

-missing sprite in det_epoch dyn panel............................................................................fixed

-error pobj going down skipping some pixels(new followpath7)..............................fixed

-fixed/corrected elevator 40...................................................................................................fixed

additions

other way of getting FIRE pElemant:

-added lightning system from cloud. Randomly generated thunder lightning.

by hitting ground that will cause fire. You can collect that fire as any other

tile on map. That will unlock fire builds. Not every lightning will couse

fire (33% chance for now). And only possible at night time, and tile has to be

empty - no BUILDS present on it. Also that is also limited to first 5 days, and

day 10th,20th,50th. Other way of getting fire is regular use of MIXER

(mixing lava and forest) - so that was main reason for that bonus system

; especially right now FIRE is important for

using in first light BUILDS: torch, firepit, fireplace. FIRE from lightning will illuminate

by itself at night too so if that is good location you can just leave that on map.



-added RUN possibility for RoundOne. On regular speed game if you press RUN button for specific roundone, he will have speed = 2 (twice faster than regular), of course that means that also twice

faster he is loosing stamina, food and rest...but overall game will progress faster.



-added possibility to send RoundoOne to sleep anytime you choose, just press a corresponding button

and if he has sleep capsule he will go rest, and recover rest value. Very useful feature.



Most likely that might be most important addition. Very useful because otherwise RoundOnes usually

had lower rest level approximately at the same time, now yo can avoid that - send some of them to rest sooner.

-added new Epochs

for now there are 10 EPOCH in game. As a reminder each epoch will unlock certain tiles on map.

Now I am going create some new builds for those new epochs, but that will come on next updates.

I am not listing new epochs here, check encyclopedia.

-added new pElement (tiles) to accommodate new epochs:

Surface fire - described in detail in lightning system

Xenon Fossils for now idea is that could be used in DNA sequencer to bring back to live dinosaurs (work in progress NOT implemented yet)

Fossils for now idea is that could be used in DNA sequencer to bring back to live dinosaurs (work in progress NOT implemented yet) Artefacts (underground and on surface) - artefacts are remnants of older ancient civilizations. Dig them out and you will receive pElemants for which you currently don't have access ( randomly accesing pElement from future Epochs), artifacts are holding 500 instead of 1000.

-added new products for mixer, especially important are new TOOLS products. New TOOLS are for

new EPOCHs. Especially promising is Super BIOLOGY. I am thinking main feature for that will be to bring dinosaurs back to live, and maybe Yeti too. (just idea for now- let me know if that's worth of working on, especially it will be very good for late game, Yeti might be better stronger version of RoundOne)

-added/changed trees sprite dependent on background choice. For example if you

will choose FOREST background than almost all tree types will be shown except palm tree.

Tree types below:



-celeberating Halloween ? if so there is new HALLOWEEN background



When this background is activated SUN and MOON will be 1.5 bigger than normal. Very nice looking at night. General TIP: if you are planning longer play time than choose : forest or jungle background those have a lot of green colors and are easy for yours eyes.

-expanded elevator builds (40,103,104). Now elevators work with nice platform animations

Those builds can be mixed, means elevators of different type can be connected together

and they will work as expected. Try to build first elevator from WOOD LOGS in early game.







-added some new BUILDS for various pElements. Check Encyclopedia to see what's new.

Notes:

Now when there are 10 Epoch in game, I am going to switch my work to bring more

BUILDS for them.

Again apologies but older game SAVES will not work if you will update to this UPDATE.

Loading older SAVES will couse error.

Thank You All