Thanks to all supporters and your feedback!

I have been focusing on the User Experience in this update.

Previews

The selected building from the build menu will be shown as a preview.



Missing requirements

The player is now reminded when resources are missing to build a building. Especially with villages there was a lot of confusion.



Miscellaneous

Moving resources : no option menu will open, but is moved immediately.

: no option menu will open, but is moved immediately. Collecting resources : no option menu will open, but is collected immediately.

: no option menu will open, but is collected immediately. The icons in the pause menu are now labeled, because the icons were not clear for all players.

Setting for the UI scaling is now available

New players no longer start directly in the first tutorial level. Instead they start on the world map.

The game starts in fullscreen mode at the current screen resolution by default.

Have fun!