Thanks to all supporters and your feedback!
I have been focusing on the User Experience in this update.
Previews
The selected building from the build menu will be shown as a preview.
Missing requirements
The player is now reminded when resources are missing to build a building. Especially with villages there was a lot of confusion.
Miscellaneous
- Moving resources: no option menu will open, but is moved immediately.
- Collecting resources: no option menu will open, but is collected immediately.
- The icons in the pause menu are now labeled, because the icons were not clear for all players.
- Setting for the UI scaling is now available
- New players no longer start directly in the first tutorial level. Instead they start on the world map.
- The game starts in fullscreen mode at the current screen resolution by default.
Have fun!
