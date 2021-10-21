 Skip to content

Isles of Cubes update for 21 October 2021

UX Update

Thanks to all supporters and your feedback!

I have been focusing on the User Experience in this update.

Previews

The selected building from the build menu will be shown as a preview.

Missing requirements

The player is now reminded when resources are missing to build a building. Especially with villages there was a lot of confusion.

Miscellaneous
  • Moving resources: no option menu will open, but is moved immediately.
  • Collecting resources: no option menu will open, but is collected immediately.
  • The icons in the pause menu are now labeled, because the icons were not clear for all players.
  • Setting for the UI scaling is now available
  • New players no longer start directly in the first tutorial level. Instead they start on the world map.
  • The game starts in fullscreen mode at the current screen resolution by default.

Have fun!

