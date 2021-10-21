PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1338

Share · View all patches · Build 7577672 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy

updated how blueprint data is overridden, fixed bug causing blueprint data to be set as a weapon data, added additional logs for investigation

fixed bug causing other users to not be able to purchase land powerup after it was purchased by other users / removed monster spawner logs

fixed shop button bug triggered on treasure site

fixed bug causing users to not be able to attack when spamming abilities

Fixed spawn manager storing loaded spawns by id only, instead of area and id [4069]

Fixed failure when converting server history event times to EST in some clients [4593]

#4456 - Give small silver award when land enemies die (with visual effect) (4) (Added debugging logic)

setup map editor to have the option to allow seamonster spawning, toggled in map editor panel / added null handling for xml deserializer

setup pvp shop to have different collider when facing north or when facing south

updated loot drops of boss type battlers to spawn chest higher so corpse wont obstruct the bag

updated pvp shop icon display, updated repair icon and adjusted gui image to prevent pixelation

updated scaling of ability orb

#4598 - Treasure ZSnap is weird

#4598 - Treasure ZSnap is weird - fix #2

Added ability to invite more players to a voyage after having reached the treasure site [3790]

#4456 - Give small silver award when land enemies die (with visual effect) (5) (Tweaked debugging logic)

#4456 - Give small silver award when land enemies die (with visual effect) (6) (More Debugging)

Added notifications when the player gains farmer XP [4660]

setup map editor to support eraser tool scaling

removed unused variable

clicking on user name in global chat now allows visit panel to prompt if the user is a friend

#3665?-?Users found it hard to distinguish their own ship when in a voyage group" (Implemented alpha tweaking logic of the Guild and Character portrait in the Ship Information)

#4456 - Give small silver award when land enemies die (removed debugging line)

#4573 - My character is naked in the panel

#4597 - Add chat panel notifications for when friends go online or offline

#4635?-?@ tag brings up huge list of empty suggestions

fixed issue in map translator wherein map is saved as a land map / updated the land tile selected for map generation into using the cliff that has the water animation at the bottom

map editor now has an additional palette brush size display based on the set value in the slider

restructured eraser tool, setup erased action to be undo able even if its looped based on scaling

minor code cleanup

Improved the ship ripple graphics [4443]

Slightly increased the scale of bot ship ripples to fit the new graphics.

#4581 - Show full size guild icon in Player Info panel

Adding source player info for username changes history

updated store filter of ships to display base ship names instead of subtype

integrated wishing well to map editor and in game prefabs / imported wishing well sprite sheet

setup interactions and restrictions for wishing well in treasure site maps

adjusted wishing well collision

setup player ship entity to disable pvp shop panel if the panel is active

updated visit panel to display warning if the user visiting has not yet selected their farm and house

added interaction and jump logs for review

Penalties Queue Manager object is now Web Tools Actions Manager

Name Changes Queue Manager, attached to Web Tools Actions Manager

Code cleanup for Penalties System

updated visit panel display warning, setup visit buttons of friends in the list to be disabled if the local player has not selected their own map layouts

setup popup notification panel if user attempts to visit someone but is has invalid conditions