Some small bugfixes, tweaks and spelling-errors. Flying level re-organized.

The flying level (Hypothermia Waste) could trigger a bug for the people with very high framerates. Due to the distances in the map, the physics system could break down far away, and the player unable to move correctly. The level is now reorganized, with all walking areas within a +-250 000 units distance from world origin. If your savegame is in the level, there is a system that will automatically relocate you to the corresponding location in the new map.

In Trilobite cave it was possible (if you really tried) to pull the chain and immediately jump out, which would softlock you if 'successfull'. There is now an invisible blockvolume spawned around you, so it can not happen now.

Fixed an exploit in Sourwood where it was possible to jump over the hut with the statue.

Reduced the health of the mooses a bit. (Will only affect the levels not visited yet)

Fixed a bug where it was possible to save the game after the Fortress assault in Greenslit, before that quest had been registred as finished.

Corrected some grammar errors I was made aware of.