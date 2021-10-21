BETA NEWS #4

Hello guys!

Many bugs have been fixed (thanks everyone for your feedback!), and some parts of the interface have been improved. Beyond all this, there are many new things waiting for you today, starting with a newcomer.

NEW CHARACTER

Following your votes, a new character arises on Proxima today: Mazelle. Discover this fascinating young woman at CyberHall, or go intercept her in the breaches!

NEW CHALLENGES

New challenges need to be tackled up, with the legendary Champion Morry to won. Now is the time to clench your fists and go.

NEW GIFT

A new gift is also offered in the offices: the Grinder ship which will allow you to seek new proximates in the breaches, and 5,000 credits. Enjoy it !

NEW AVATARS

New avatars have appeared. Noir and Rakam are available now for registration, or can be won in-game.

STEAM TROPHIES

Steam trophies are appearing! Play to win them!

STEAM EVENT

Steam is also launching a big event today: the Tabletop Fest 2021, and Echo of Ayllu is participating in it. So, don't hesitate to stream your games!

Well done to them and good game to all!

- The EoA team