Update 1.1.417

Hello guys!

In this update I bring another new level to the Lurra region with a beautiful oasis! (Hope you found some breathing orbs)

New original soundtracks on all stages have also been added. Goodbye royalty free songs! Hehehe...

As with all updates, I'm always improving some details in gameplay and fixing some bugs that are reported by you.

I hope you are enjoying this journey. We are almost at the final stretch, there are few levels left to finish the game. If all goes well, by early 2021 the game will be complete \o/

Thanks to everyone who has followed the development, for their patience, affection, support and all the feedbacks, without it the game would not have evolved this way.

See you next update

and have a good play!

Diego Ras.