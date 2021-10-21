 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Raccoo Venture update for 21 October 2021

Update 1.1.417

Share · View all patches · Build 7577158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello guys!

In this update I bring another new level to the Lurra region with a beautiful oasis! (Hope you found some breathing orbs)

New original soundtracks on all stages have also been added. Goodbye royalty free songs! Hehehe...

As with all updates, I'm always improving some details in gameplay and fixing some bugs that are reported by you.

I hope you are enjoying this journey. We are almost at the final stretch, there are few levels left to finish the game. If all goes well, by early 2021 the game will be complete \o/

Thanks to everyone who has followed the development, for their patience, affection, support and all the feedbacks, without it the game would not have evolved this way.

See you next update

and have a good play!

Diego Ras.

Changed files in this update

Raccoo Venture Windows Content Depot 849211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.