Hotfix –> 202.1563

Thanks to everyone who submitted bug reports when encountering issues with today's build.

We just released a hotfix that updates the game to version 202.1563.

Please update the game to this version to continue playing.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

If you encounter any bugs when playing the game, that open "Report a bug" window – please report the bug and then ːmagic_sparklesː exit the game and launch it again from Steam ːmagic_sparklesː.

If you continue playing after experiencing one bug, this will lead to more errors accumulating ːpoison_tokenː.

FIXED ISSUES

the game crashed when "Inventory" button (large round one) was clicked at the Spire;

this is now fixed.

this is now fixed. the token "protection from infection" didn't work as intended;

this is now fixed.

this is now fixed. at the end of the chapter, when all the quests have been completed, opening Quest Window could crash the game;

this is now fixed.

"PROBABLY FIXED" ISSUES

ːopponentː For a small number of players, the game got stuck after the first move in the travel mode. We think that we fixed this issue with this hotfix, but we need more input from players to confirm it.

ːopponentː For a number of players, the game would sometimes start a new campaign not in Chapter 1 but at the Spire. This is a bug and it requires a restart of the game.

If you updated to 202.1563 and still this bug shows up, please submit a bug report. It will help us narrow down our search for this bug.

ːspellcastingː

Thanks to everyone for the patience, we will continue to monitor bug reports and issue hot fixes tomorrow (Friday, October 22).