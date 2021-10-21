The Fetid Coast Balance Update

The game's UI overhaul is going very well! Our artists are very hard at work!

While we wait for all of the UI to be finished, we still wanted to publish a balance update for the game. This update contains many new features, a few new cards, and many balance changes to existing cards!

GENERAL CHANGES

Added Cloud Save for the Android platform

Fatigue is now in the game: Every time you draw 6 extra cards, gain 1 rank of fatigue. Increases the cost of all non-mana cards drawn by 1 per rank of Fatigue. Lose all ranks at end of turn. Fatigue cannot be Cleansed and ignores Purity.

Forge upgrades were tweaked:

o Aether Boosters upgrade now has 10 tiers, for +15 energy each

o Reinforced Outfits upgrade now has 10 tiers, for +5% health each

o Regenerative Harness upgrade now has 4 tiers

o Astral Spyglass upgrade has been added

o Cardback selection is located in the Deck Editor

Quickplay has been tweaked:

o Bosses no longer give an extra Remove. They instead give 1 extra Lucky Charm.

o You begin each Quickplay Run with 2 card drafts and 2 Removes.

o Reduced the amount of Evade Chance % given by items.

o Caitan now has 1 mana regeneration by default.

o Caitan's final Passive skill now reads: "Create a temporary copy of the first Strike or Spell you play each turn. It costs 2 more."

Cards that increase the damage of your top spell will target your discard pile if there are no spells in your deck

Added 3 new Quest Types

Added 2 new events for the Mushroom Forest

Tweaked the Shadowbone Wisps

Slightly buffed Hollow Maw

Slightly tweaked Beulator

Fixed many small bugs

CARD CHANGES

You can find the list of all the card changes in detail at the bottom of this post.

Added 15 new generic cards

Updated the art for many Monster cards

General Changes:

Many cards that were under performing were buffed to become more viable. A few cards that were a bit too strong were nerfed to bring them back in line.

Card Draw Changes:

With Fatigue now being in the game, we were able to buff card draw in general. Almost every card that allowed you to draw other cards has been buffed slightly. The goal of these changes is to make card draw more appealing and more fun to use, while preventing going "infinite" thanks to Fatigue.

Shield Changes:

Several shield cards gave too little shield to really have an impact of the game. Several have had their costs and effects increased to make them more useful.

Mana Changes:

We tried to get rid of mana cards that upgraded for +2 mana gain, and instead focused on the unique aspect of these cards.

Poison & Burn Changes:

Both the Poison and Burn archetypes had many cards dedicated to them, but they were not very effective. Almost every Burn and Poison card was tuned or tweaked, making these decks real options to consider now!

Mirley Changes:

Made a few tweaks to a few Mirley cards so that she's a bit more reliable overall. Along with the changes to how Evasion works, this should bring Mirley up to the level of the other heroes!

Silan Changes:

Rummage and Endure are two neat cards that can fit in many decks, and don't particularly fit Silan's mechanics, other than being cheap. 2 new Silan-specific cards were added, and Mods were tweaked to be a bit more interesting!

Rummage and Endure are now Generic

Added Armor Up and Lock and Load

Caitan Changes:

Caitan is extremely fun to play, but can sometimes feel a bit too strong.

Quickblast and Magic Blade were nerfed a little bit.

Max Shield 10 -> 6

Vengeance 10% -> 8%

To see the full list of detailed card changes, please visit: https://www.baronneriegames.com/the-fetid-coast-balance-update