This update has revamped the campaign map - instead of a static image, it now uses the node grid to draw the region, the route the player takes, the area mission being targeted, etc.

The demo has also been brought inline with V0.95 to get this campaign map update (as well as the other updates from interim versions since the last build).

Full release on 26th Oct is on, with V1.0 live most likely on the 25th!