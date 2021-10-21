EARLY ACCESS RELEASE!

Early access is here!

This is a huge step for any developer, especially for myself! Thank you to all of you who choose to support this game and my ideas!

BUGS

And as always, with first launch -- bugs are to be found! If you find a bug let me know by joining my discord (invite link: https://discord.gg/jUd7drYc) and sending a message or email me at: phantomprogramming@tutanota.com.

I'll fix all the bugs I can ASAP! Please understand my internet conditions dont allow for quick uploads so while I may have fixed a bug, it could take 30min-2hr before you get an update about it. Thank you for your patience!

Enjoy my game!