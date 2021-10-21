Bunhouse Changelog 1.0.7

Changelog 1.0.7
CHANGED: Name in credits & signpost addition per kickstarter backer’s request
CHANGED: Dropping a plant while overlapping the sell spot will now sell the plant instead
CHANGED: Slight performance increases for mailbox functions (removed some hard references)
CHANGED: Can now inspect koi pond for no reason other than you want to
CHANGED: Sprinkles now work more quickly
CHANGED: Sprinkles on/off setting now saves between sessions
CHANGED: Plantipedia now the first thing in the main menu
FIXED BUG: Opening the order menu at the mailbox and then opening the appearance menu, emote menu, or pocket plantipedia causes a hard lock of the order menu, preventing it from closing at all
FIXED BUG: Sometimes sprinklers just don’t water plants until you pick them up and put them down again
FIXED BUG: Sometimes sprinklers will overwater plants (RIP your leafy friends… they may be gone but they are not forgotten)
Changed files in this update