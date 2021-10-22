Career Mode Update!

As mentioned in our previous communications, we will continue to provide updates as we are able to move forward with developing relevant new content.
Please find below our remarks explaining what is changed in comparison to the previous update
HOW-TO DOWNLOAD:
Career Mode is now on the main branch!
For those who want to test the new features being added to the game, we will be publishing beta updates for the career mode in a beta branch
DISCLAIMER:
- The game is being balanced. We are still within a development process.
- It is being constantly improved and new features are being added frequently.
- The game will have BUGS. Please report them if you can afford the time
TECHNICAL RELEASE NOTES:
IMPROVEMENTS:
Each field (stadium) has its own physics (tall grass, normal grass, short grass, sand, dirt, etc.)
The assist mode options have now been separated in five different settings: Pass Assistance, Shot Assistance, Auto Actions, Auto Player Change, and Auto Adjust Direction
-
Added a "turn before pass" state for AI players (used on some occasions, previous to pass).
Players impacted by high-speed balls now have a chance that will become stunned (when kicking with a kick skill)
Changed the chance that caused AI players to trip over the ball. Now they still fall, just not that many times
Button added on Player Overview -> Player Info menu, to reset an individual player's stats
Added spinning stars that indicate a camera-person is stunned / downed
Added a low stamina lightning icon on the AI players
Added a setting to allow the game to run in the background (window out of focus, in case you want to simulate matches CPU vs CPU)
Added a preliminary version of the Career Mode start cutscene
The amount of public that attends your match is now influenced by your results in the competitions
Your players now have an accumulated energy stat that increments and decrements through the season
- Decreases, as players get tired if you do not make substitutions
- Increases, as players recover when you allow them to rest in the bench or as reserve players
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed a bug that allowed broken or stunned players to be selected for a set piece.
- Fixed a bug that allowed to set negative jersey numbers
- Fixed a bug that caused the Team Editor to return all the way back to Main Menu instead of going to the previous screen
- Fixed and changed some of the available symbols for badges, for better reading
- Fixed a bug that caused wrong scaling (after a change of screen resolution) on some icons used for transition screens
- Fixed a bug that caused the jersey color selection to be lost when a Friendly Match was restarted
- Fixed a bug that applied wrong scaling to the badge icon if it was the first save slot with a badge on the flag
- Fixed a bug that caused positioning and scaling issues with the in-game HUD if there was a change of screen resolution during match
- Fixed a bug that caused wrong heads and skin color at the skills grid
- Fixed a bug that caused an abandoned tournament match to be always won by the local team, instead of your rival team
- Fixed a bug that displayed the Goal! celebration even if the timer reached end of match time
- Fixed a bug that caused the goalkeeper to jump without the player control during a penalty kick caused by a foul
- Fixed a bug that caused the flag glow to have wrong position when it showed up during player substitution
- Fixed a bug that caused the shot charge bar to stay stuck in screen if you tripped over the ball during a penalty kick
- Fixed the positioning for the heads of some coaches that were a bit offset
