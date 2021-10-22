Career Mode Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7576461 · Last edited 22 October 2021 – 18:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Career Mode is now on the main branch!

For those who want to test the new features being added to the game, we will be publishing beta updates for the career mode in a beta branch

TECHNICAL RELEASE NOTES:

IMPROVEMENTS:

Each field (stadium) has its own physics (tall grass, normal grass, short grass, sand, dirt, etc.)

The assist mode options have now been separated in five different settings: Pass Assistance, Shot Assistance, Auto Actions, Auto Player Change, and Auto Adjust Direction

Added a "turn before pass" state for AI players (used on some occasions, previous to pass).

Players impacted by high-speed balls now have a chance that will become stunned (when kicking with a kick skill)

Changed the chance that caused AI players to trip over the ball. Now they still fall, just not that many times

Button added on Player Overview -> Player Info menu, to reset an individual player's stats

Added spinning stars that indicate a camera-person is stunned / downed

Added a low stamina lightning icon on the AI players

Added a setting to allow the game to run in the background (window out of focus, in case you want to simulate matches CPU vs CPU)

Added a preliminary version of the Career Mode start cutscene

The amount of public that attends your match is now influenced by your results in the competitions

Your players now have an accumulated energy stat that increments and decrements through the season Decreases, as players get tired if you do not make substitutions Increases, as players recover when you allow them to rest in the bench or as reserve players



BUGFIXES: