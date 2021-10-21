The Nightmare on Aim Street: Targets of Terror 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Targets of Terror is back!

And this time, the terror is teal. Now through November 3rd, put your skills to the test in our Halloween-inspired task. Complete with a feature cinematic, Targets of Terror 2 will be the most immersive experience you’ll have inside an FPS trainer!

POV: The world has turned teal, & a masked horde is suddenly after you. Is it a game? A nightmare? Either way, there’s only one way to survive it - destroy the targets. Choose from three weapon options to defend yourself against the oncoming targets. Score points for every target you destroy. The more targets you hit, the better your chances of surviving the night!

After you’ve clawed through the night, share your personalized player card with the world and us on Twitter @aimlab as proof of survival.

Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) for some more Halloween fun, and check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to share your thoughts on the event or hang out with the community!

Good luck.. you’re going to need it...