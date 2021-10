Share · View all patches · Build 7576395 · Last edited 22 October 2021 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy

The Charlie | The legend Halloween event has started!

Discover all that awaits you in our first Halloween event. New lobby, new scavenger design, Halloween decorations on all maps...

But that's not all! During the event you will be able to get exclusive and totally free content for Charlie and the survivors. You will only have to complete some challenges to unlock the content while playing.

Will you have the courage to face THE LAST NIGHTMARE?

See you in the game!