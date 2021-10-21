Game Update

Sorry that the game updates have slowed down. I am doing contracting work to pay the bills so I don't get to work on the game full-time. I am continuing to work on the game however. Updates will probably be 3 months apart now but there will be more frequent updates for the test build. Instructions to use the test build can be found on the PeakwaySoftware discord server.

Should you buy the game right now? Unless you are interested in playing with the editor I would wait for awhile. Once I redo the start of the campaign would probably be a good time. This is a long-term project that will take awhile to get to a beta early access level. Please check in every once in awhile to see how it is progressing.

Changes

Upgraded from using Unity 2017.4 to Unity 2020.3 This improved load times but caused a lot of bugs that had to be fixed.

There is no longer a resolution dialog when starting the game. You can now set the resolution from the settings inside the game.

You can now select the window mode in settings. You can choose FullScreenWindow , ExclusiveFullScreen , MaximizedWindow , and Windowed .

, , , and . There are new options for anti-aliasing. They are None , Fast , Subpixel , and Temporal . Temporal can sometimes cause weird blurring in the distance.

, , , and . Temporal can sometimes cause weird blurring in the distance. When an exception occurs a window will pop-up showing the call-stack for the exception. Instructions on how to report the bug appear on this dialog. Previously on an exception the game would just become unresponsive.

Fast travel changes





I have a made a lot of changes to fast travel and the map to make the game less of a walking simulator and more like other open world games.

You can now fast travel from any place on the map to any location that you have already discovered by opening the map.

When you are near a location that you have discovered a symbol will appear on the compass to help you find the location instead of having to keep opening the map.

Only fast travel locations and portals require all players in co-op to be nearby before traveling, other locations can be traveled too independently of other players.

Gameplay improvements





Now shows a message about carrying too much when you are over your carrying capacity. Used to you would just go slower until you stopped without knowing why.

When extremely overburdened you move very slowly instead of coming to a complete stop.

Added new inventory filter category and item type for crafting ingredients. Previously they were considered food for filtering purposes.

Added pickax item. This is required to be in your inventory in order to mine ore.

Editor changes

Added spawn area regions to location points of interest so that they can be used for fast travel.

Added ability to change attributes through the ChangeStat action.

Added quest taker and quest receiver to quest status

Quest taker and Quest receiver are now targets for many requirements and actions that have a target property.

Add support for speedtrees. Added two environmental object properties to support speedtree. Has billboard which allows the use of speedtree billboards and LOD 0 dynamic which supports making LOD 0 dynamic instead of instanced so that speedtree wind works correctly.

which allows the use of speedtree billboards and which supports making LOD 0 dynamic instead of instanced so that speedtree wind works correctly. Added picking requirement to and picking not allowed message properties to environmental objects. This is used to make it so you can only harvest coal and ore if you have a pickax.

to and properties to environmental objects. This is used to make it so you can only harvest coal and ore if you have a pickax. Added Owner property to crafting stations. If a crafting station has an owner the player cannot use the crafting station unless the owner has shared ownership with the player.

property to crafting stations. If a crafting station has an owner the player cannot use the crafting station unless the owner has shared ownership with the player. Portals no longer have icons that represent them on the map. Now points of interests should be placed near portals to see and travel to their locations on the map.]

Added RandomNumber action and CheckRandomValue requirement to be able to add randomness to brains.

Gameplay bug fixes

Fixed issue where sometimes traveling between dungeons and islands would freeze the game.

Fixed issue where sometime the AI would get stuck trying to close distance with the player.

Fixed issue where iron armor was much heavier than other armors.

Fixed issue where non-speedtree tree billboards would be at the wrong scale causing some objects to change size when switching LODs.

Fixed issue where colliders for dead spawned enemies would be active after loading from a save game.

Fixed issue where trading with an NPC would make the game become unresponsive if they had an invalid item in their inventory.

Editor fixes

Fixed issue where saving databases when one of the folders does not exist causes the application to stop responding.

Fixed issue where grass was not being generated for islands when generating biomes for a level if one or more of the biomes had a a clear grass operation.

Fixed issue where looking at a harvestable object in the environmental object editor causes going into player mode to make the editor unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where generating and island would sometimes make the editor unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where selecting an object would sometimes make the editor unresponsive.

Fixed issue where not finding a module directory when saving cause cause the editor to become unresponsive.

Coming next

The next update will probably be within 3 months of this update. This will be a big content update.

Researching Dynamic occlusion culling. Hopefully this will greatly increase performance especially with more complicated islands and dungeons.

New campaign start at the center of a new and a slightly bigger starting island that is more open for exploration.

Will start in a fort overlooking a village.

Several quests to teach you the mechanics of the game including how combat works.

Several optional side quests.

More open and less linear quest line.

Wider variety of foliage and biomes.

Adding new and more traditional monsters.

New dungeons.

More story.

Several merchants and trainers near the beginning of the game in the village.

Adding more perks and spells.

Start working on switching to UMA and mecanim for characters and animation. This is a long term project.

Here is a test of the new island. Still a lot of tweaking of the biomes to do.





Kevin