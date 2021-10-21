Patch Notes 102121 (Startup Crash Fix)

First off, I want to thank everyone who has purchased Battle Map Studio so far. It means a lot to know people are so supportive of this project. In this patch I fixed several file system related issues where directories were not created at runtime, causing infinite loading screens and crashes. I know how frustrating it is to not be able to open up a program you just bought, so apologies to those who couldn't open Battle Map Studio.

Updates:

Fixed a bug where data directories were not created, resulting in errors related to non-existent directories.

Fixed a bug with character serialization to clipboard where the serialized text was not converted properly and made it unable to deserialize.

Fixed a potential null-reference error with the drag-shape tool that would freeze the tool and make it unusable.

Thanks again for your feedback. Let me know if you run into any issues either on Discord or here on Steam!

-Bradley