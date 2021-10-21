Name in game - Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello and welcome everyone

Welcome to the census the fine people of these cities and towns you conduct your business in require naming.

The info we need is very quick and simple, so as allow you to have your name added to one of your favourite games

We will need

1.: yours or a friends first and last name

2.: proof of purchase which is a screenshot of either:

https://www.gog.com/account/settings/orders (with "The Guild 3" shown as order)

or

https://store.steampowered.com/account/history/ (with "The Guild 3" shown as order)

3.: Send us this information in an email to MrHome@thqnordic.com and look forward to your name in the game soon.

Disclaimer: We will not be able to include all names due to restrictions to the amount of people in a game each playthrough, but we will include as many as possible.

at the end of the census, we will sift through the offered names and add them over time to the game.

Werte Mitglieder der Gilde!

Willkommen zur zweiten, offiziellen Volkszählung! Die Bewohner eurer Handelsstädte brauchen Namen - und ihr könnt helfen.

Um euren Namen im Spiel einzubauen, benötigen wir zunächst ein paar Informationen von euch:

1.: deinen Vor- und Nachnamen oder den deines Freundes/deiner Freundin.

2.: einen Kaufbeleg in Form eines Screenshots auf:

https://www.gog.com/account/settings/orders (zeigt "Die Gilde 3" als gekauft)

oder

https://store.steampowered.com/account/history/ (zeigt "Die Gilde 3" als gekauft)

3.: Schickt uns diese Infos in einer Email an MrHome@thqnordic.com und freut euch schon bald über euren Namen im Spiel.

Disclaimer: Wir können nicht all eure Namen ins Spiel aufnehmen, da die Anzahl der Personen in einem Spieldurchgang begeschränkt ist, aber wir werden so viele wie möglich einbauen.

Am Ende der Zählung werden wir die von euch zugesandten Namen sichten und dem Spiel mit der Zeit hinzufügen.