First update. Andalia 1.1.0

Here comes the first update since Andalia has been released on STEAM.

The main purpose of this patch is addressing some first shortcomings that were pointed out by players aswell as a few minor bugs.

New features & changes

A new menu „Controls“ has been added where you can look up the most important controls. No more guesswork on how to do things in this game!

The settings menu now allows you to bring the game into windowed mode and back.

You can now access both the settings aswell as the controls from the in-match menu. However, some settings can only be edited if the settings menu is opened from the main menu (these settings can't be changed on-the-fly in a running match).

Balancing tweaks

Several bastion units have been made more powerful, as I feel they need to compensate for their disadvantage in town defense. This measure is based on my personal experience.

All goblins received additional 10 hitpoints

Orcs received additional 5 hitpoints

Ogres received additional 10 hitpoints

Behemoths received additional 100 hitpoints to make them a more viable option, generally.

Ranged attack strength of fairy dragons has been increased by 2 for the same reason.

At the same time, hitpoints of dragon golems have been reduced to 700, from 750 previously. A slight nerf as they sometimes appear to be overwhelmingly powerful.

At this point, I don't intend to do further balancing tweaks before clear flaws in the balancing of the civs have crystallized.

Bug fixes

A major lag has been reported for when a defensive building full with shooters is destroyed by enemy units. This has received a tentative fix. However, I have not been able to verify that the problem has been truly solved, so I will come back to this if it turns out it hasn't.

A wrong order of instructions has been fixed, possibly leading to misreported amount of destroyed buildings in the game statistics.

Treasure chests (sometimes?) lost their content on a savegame load. This will be resolved in new save games (current savegames might still be affected).

Fixed the text of the blood pyramid ability description to name the actual amount of increased attack damage.

Fixed houses blocking other buildings from being constructed in front of them (the not-yet constructed farmfield having collision).

Savegame compatibility