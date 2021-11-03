 Skip to content

Festoon update for 3 November 2021

Updates and bug fixes

Bug fixes and some new features:

Bug fixes:

Fixed Directshow support.

Fixes to the desktop/VR UI that was causing issues with UI not being usable in VR.

Fixes to Custom dome options.

Fixed and improved Spout support.

Features:

Addition of WinRT video path which allows for smoother playback.

Presentation mode in Multiplayer that restricts the clients so that all controls are in the hands of the host. Good for presenting a film festival or presenting to people with less knowledge of Festoon.

The first implementation of audio/mic use in multiplayer allowing people to talk to each other in the multiplayer environment.

Added Super Sampling slider to improve image quality on more powerful systems.

Update to latest SDK's, Unity version etc.

If you have any problems my direct email is phileday@yahoo.co.uk.

I hope you like the update and look forward to your feedback.

All the best and happy Doming

Philippa

