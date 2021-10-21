 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Erazer - Devise & Destroy update for 21 October 2021

Two new maps launched!

Share · View all patches · Build 7575923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are excited to announce the launch of two new maps!

The freighter takes place in a container ship overseas. Your mission is to secure an item aboard and escape. Medium & Hard difficulties add an elimination target to the mission.

Stop the Convoy is a classical ambush mission. A large enemy unit is moving between two locations and your mission is to take them out! Use explosives, traps and whatever you need to bring them down!

We also added some graphics improvements in this patch. We added more visuals to hit effects and fixed several bugs. Enjoy the build!

Changed files in this update

Erazer - Devise & Destroy Content Depot 1425051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.