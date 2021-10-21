Two new maps launched!

We are excited to announce the launch of two new maps!

The freighter takes place in a container ship overseas. Your mission is to secure an item aboard and escape. Medium & Hard difficulties add an elimination target to the mission.

Stop the Convoy is a classical ambush mission. A large enemy unit is moving between two locations and your mission is to take them out! Use explosives, traps and whatever you need to bring them down!

We also added some graphics improvements in this patch. We added more visuals to hit effects and fixed several bugs. Enjoy the build!