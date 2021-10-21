 Skip to content

Hope Trigger update for 21 October 2021

Update Version 1.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News :

  1. The new area is now open, and the condition for entry is that the queen has joined the team.
  2. The laboratory's hardware is upgraded, adding a story on the beginning of the game to introduce the world.

Feature :

  1. The Alpha Omega system is active now, when you achieve some conditions, the system will back up the game data, if the permanent death occurs, you will revive from the backup.

  2. The capsule is a teleport machine, which can go to other main areas.

Adventurer's battle note :

Changed files in this update

Hope_Trigger_content Depot 1727911
