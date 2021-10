Share · View all patches · Build 7575776 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Sweet Home puzzle has been selected to participate to the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest 2021 !

And how to celebrate it better than having some brand new puzzles ?

That's why we added five new unique puzzles, just for you.

Don't have Sweet Home Puzzle already? You can grab it with a 15% discount till October 25, 10:00AM (Pacific time).

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1595340/Sweet_Home_Puzzle/

Happy puzzling!