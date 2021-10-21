OceanCraft Update 0.5.x - Smile for the camera

Hi guys,

we are still working hard on the next big feature. So to bridge the time we decided to give you some new stuff to play with and one of our favorite developer tools: the ingame camera.

The Camera

We have been using it for quite some time to create all the nice ingame shots you have seen so far (like the pictures in this announcement) . And of course we put some work into it, so you get a shiny nice version, not the janky developer version we worked with.

There is exactly one camera per oceancraft. It is shared between you and all of your friends on board. Everyone can access it equaly from their inventory, so play nice and share with each other!

The pictures work like any other screenshots you are used to making and will show up in your Steam screenshots of OceanCraft. So you can share the pictures of your playsession with your friends, or online.



Hats

Additionally, to make all the future pictures you are going to take even nicer, we added some hats you can find ingame and wear around on your head. So you can be a fearless viking, a dreaded pirate or a shiny unicorn!

As long as you keep them on your head, the hats will stay with your character, even on your other oceancrafts! Hats in your inventory, will of course stay inside the inventory of their prospective savefile.



Triangular Platforms

For all of you building amazing OceanCrafts we also added triangular floors and ceilings, so you can build in even more interesting shapes.



There are also some minor changes and additional features we are shipping with this update. Your can read the full list of the new features below: