OceanCraft Update 0.5.x - Smile for the camera

Hi guys,
we are still working hard on the next big feature. So to bridge the time we decided to give you some new stuff to play with and one of our favorite developer tools: the ingame camera.
The Camera
We have been using it for quite some time to create all the nice ingame shots you have seen so far (like the pictures in this announcement) . And of course we put some work into it, so you get a shiny nice version, not the janky developer version we worked with.
There is exactly one camera per oceancraft. It is shared between you and all of your friends on board. Everyone can access it equaly from their inventory, so play nice and share with each other!
The pictures work like any other screenshots you are used to making and will show up in your Steam screenshots of OceanCraft. So you can share the pictures of your playsession with your friends, or online.
Hats
Additionally, to make all the future pictures you are going to take even nicer, we added some hats you can find ingame and wear around on your head. So you can be a fearless viking, a dreaded pirate or a shiny unicorn!
As long as you keep them on your head, the hats will stay with your character, even on your other oceancrafts! Hats in your inventory, will of course stay inside the inventory of their prospective savefile.
Triangular Platforms
For all of you building amazing OceanCrafts we also added triangular floors and ceilings, so you can build in even more interesting shapes.
There are also some minor changes and additional features we are shipping with this update. Your can read the full list of the new features below:
-
Can Grab out multiple items from inventory (hold trigger while grabbing)
-
Added triangular platforms + triangular floors (rotate via stick)
-
Added camera
- save pictures to steam profile or application folder on oculus
- take picture by pressing button on camera
- take picture by looking at the camera and waving (3 second delay)
- preview picture and save or discard
- get camera from button in inventory
- only ever one camera per OceanCraft
-
Added possibility to build some items on tables (fishbowl + sunflower)
-
Added small table
-
Detatched fishbowl from small table
-
Secret seasonal items
-
Added item chair
-
Grabed vegetables from plants will no longer spawn in inventory, but stay in player hand
-
Added Hats
- Place and remove hat from player head
- Added hat balloon, which drops a random hat when shot
- Cap 01
- Cap 02
- Cap 03
- Cap 04
- Cap 05
- Hat shark
- Hat squid
- Hat unicorn
- Hat pirates
- Hat pirates_blackbeard
- Hat pirates_navy
- Hat viking_grunt
- Hat viking_warrior
