Hundred Days update for 22 October 2021

Patch 1.2.7, Localization massive rework

Hi fellow winemakers!

In this update we have fix and implemented a lot of localization changes based on your feedbacks and a deep LQA.

We fixed stuff in every supported language

Let us know if we are heading in the right direction ːsteamhappyː

