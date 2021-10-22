Patch 1.2.7, Localization massive rework

Hi fellow winemakers!
In this update we have fix and implemented a lot of localization changes based on your feedbacks and a deep LQA.
We fixed stuff in every supported language
Let us know if we are heading in the right direction ːsteamhappyː
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hi fellow winemakers!
In this update we have fix and implemented a lot of localization changes based on your feedbacks and a deep LQA.
We fixed stuff in every supported language
Let us know if we are heading in the right direction ːsteamhappyː
Changed files in this update