Version 1.6.7.1: New sounds, bug fixes and more!

Ahoy!
Today we're bringing you a small hotfix with a bunch of new sounds, some bug fixes and more!
There were still quite a few old sounds from back in the good ol' days. These ancient sounds were mainly reused swooshes and placeholder sounds. We finally got around to giving them the love they deserve, so here are the new replacement sounds!
Patch notes:
Gameplay improvements:
- Enemy curse effects are now orange instead of teal making it much easier to distinguish friend from foe
- Bow mounted barrels no longer have a cooldown but are now only mountable when no enemy ship is nearby
- Fresh weapons now have a fully loaded clip and can now be used immediately after picking them up
- After dying, players respawn on ship with fully loaded weapons (they get the ammo in the clips for free)
- Added a swoosh sound to melee blocking
Sound improvements:
- New explosive barrel sound
- New pickup / grab sound
- New ball and powder based weapon reload sounds
- New Sniper scope sound
- New spyglass zoom in and out sound
- New upgrade sound
- New compass teleportation leave and arrive sounds
- New action bar swapping sound
- New deposit all loot (in ship chest) sound
- New wood grab (from barrel) sound
- New ammo grab (from ammobox) sound
- New shoulder cannon reload sound
- New bomb launcher reload sound
- Slightly improved cannon reloading sound
Bug fixes:
- Curse skull now snaps to username when no title is selected (instead of floating awkwardly above it)
- Red enemy outline now works on all skeleton skins as intended (wasn't working on charred and drowned)
- Fixed a bug that caused ammo in weapon clips to disappear when weapon was dropped from inventory
- Unloaded Steam avatars no longer show as white square, but as a default Steam question mark avatar
- Sound effects now play when stealing items from ship interactables
