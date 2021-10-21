Version 1.6.7.1: New sounds, bug fixes and more!

Ahoy!

Today we're bringing you a small hotfix with a bunch of new sounds, some bug fixes and more!

There were still quite a few old sounds from back in the good ol' days. These ancient sounds were mainly reused swooshes and placeholder sounds. We finally got around to giving them the love they deserve, so here are the new replacement sounds!

Patch notes:

Gameplay improvements:

Enemy curse effects are now orange instead of teal making it much easier to distinguish friend from foe

Bow mounted barrels no longer have a cooldown but are now only mountable when no enemy ship is nearby

Fresh weapons now have a fully loaded clip and can now be used immediately after picking them up

After dying, players respawn on ship with fully loaded weapons (they get the ammo in the clips for free)

Added a swoosh sound to melee blocking

Sound improvements:

New explosive barrel sound

New pickup / grab sound

New ball and powder based weapon reload sounds

New Sniper scope sound

New spyglass zoom in and out sound

New upgrade sound

New compass teleportation leave and arrive sounds

New action bar swapping sound

New deposit all loot (in ship chest) sound

New wood grab (from barrel) sound

New ammo grab (from ammobox) sound

New shoulder cannon reload sound

New bomb launcher reload sound

Slightly improved cannon reloading sound

Bug fixes:

Curse skull now snaps to username when no title is selected (instead of floating awkwardly above it)

Red enemy outline now works on all skeleton skins as intended (wasn't working on charred and drowned)

Fixed a bug that caused ammo in weapon clips to disappear when weapon was dropped from inventory

Unloaded Steam avatars no longer show as white square, but as a default Steam question mark avatar

Sound effects now play when stealing items from ship interactables

