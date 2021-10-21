The first update. Blood And Zombies Alpha 0.25.

Share · View all patches · Build 7575654 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 16:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello players!

We are pleased to inform you about the release of the Alpha 0.25 update.

New features have been added:

Diversified the first 10 waves with different zombies. Added a live zombie counter. Added sounds of taking damage, death and steps to the character. Added mechanics of repair and sale of constructed objects (blocks, fences, turrets and others). Between the waves of zombies, it will be possible to repair the selected item or all items at once, it can also be sold. Increased the number of waves on the map of New York. Added the mechanics of shaking the player when taking damage from physical blows or from an explosive wave.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug with the construction of items to the place where the block was destroyed. Fixed getting damage by blocks from neighboring blocks. Increased the area by the height of the attack turrets. Fixed a bug when zombies were standing still if the player was standing high on the constructed blocks. Fixed a bug with a screen resolution of 3440*1440 pixels. Fixed a bug with the volume control for gun shots. Fixed the problem of walking zombies on the map of Japan. Increased the speed of rotation of knives in the "Meat Grinder". Fixed the problem with animation in some pistols.

We are glad to see you among our players and will try to release a new update soon.

Thank you for supporting us!