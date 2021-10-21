Dev Update #7 “Pardon my French, but this is a hell of an update !”

Hello Owners!

We’re back with, wait for it, a FREE DEMO! As this free demo goes with the Games Made In France event we are taking part in, we felt that it was the right time to add French localization. We worked hard to improve the depth of our existing systems, giving you an idea of what we’re aiming for in the final game. We hope you’ll have fun with this new update!

French localization

You might think that as French is our native language this was an easy one, but it was a crash test for our localization process, and there were some bumps on the road. Also, translating so many jokes was not easy. But we are very happy with the result (looking at you Aristortolan & Platonlaveur)! However it’s possible that there is still some untranslated text or some spelling mistakes, please be indulgent.

New casino layout & areas

In our last update, we added a tool to allow you to draw areas as you wish. It was the first step, and we added new areas to give more control over your casinos, but to also add some challenges on how to lay them out.

Games areas: we separated games areas into more specific areas such as Slot areas, Cards areas, arcade areas… It should give you more ideas on how to set up your casino, game by game.

Locker area: this is a new area! In this one, you’ll be able to hire floor staff such as custodians (used to be called janitors) and guards.

Breakroom: employees used to be some kind of robot doing their tasks repeatedly. But it won’t be as easy now as we added more depth to them. They might be tired of working non-stop and will need to use the breakroom to relax a bit before going back to work.

Warehouse: This is where your drinks will be stocked before your bartenders use them to restock their respective bars.

Multi-floored casino !

In the meantime, we reworked the casino layout to give it more personality and add a little more challenge as it is a bit smaller than before. But don’t worry, multi-floored casinos are here! Your casino can now have multiple floors so you can optimize your business and design your masterpiece building as you like

Tutorial & progression

Based on previous feedback from playtests we tried to give more indications about features that are not straightforward.

We also added some progression with objectives. It’s all tied to your client’s satisfaction, the happier they are the more progress you’ll make. Pay attention to what they like and dislike and everything should go smoothly! As the game progresses you’ll have a variety of clients, and satisfying them all might be quite the challenge.

Bar management

We noted that despite Blooming Business being a casino game, most players were really into bars! The bar management was really barebone, so we reworked it to offer more options & challenges. You’ll have to manage what drinks you offer, and how much you stock. But beware, as restock only happens every month, you may find yourself with nothing to serve, or losing remaining stock if you did not anticipate properly.

And with that, we finally added a very important trait that clients were missing: sobriety! Keep an eye on your alcoholic beverage consumption, tipsy clients might be good for business, but they quickly become inebriated, and nothing good comes from that.

We also added new bars! Each one has a different theme and serve an exclusive drink in addition to the ordinary ones:

Greek bar serves Negroni

Tiki bar serves Mai Tai

Space bar serves White Russian

Employees

As hinted by the new areas, we reworked our employees’ behavior. They have a limited energy supply and will make more and more mistakes as they start to get tired. Fortunately, they’ll be able to take some rest in the new breakroom area, but their station will be left empty during this time. You can change when they get to take a break in the areas’ panels, but there’s no easy answer as less break means worse work, and vice versa.

We also added more choices when hiring Employees. They have different levels of experience, and you can choose between different candidates depending on their stats and needs. But don’t think that you can hire and fire them without blinking, as new candidates will only appear every month. So when finding a good one, you should try to keep them!

Client types

Three types of customers will now visit your casino, Tourists, Mobsters and Miners, each of them with its very distinct look. Make them happy and you will attract more clients of the same type, grow your reputation and your income.

Collapses & balance

As a reminder, if a client’s need falls to 0, you will notice them behaving strangely on your casino floor: drinking in fountains, starting fights with other clients etc.

At this point, you might have seen those clients’ collapses come and go from the game. As fun as it was to have a casino full of people drawing on the floor, it was kinda game-breaking. We work hard to put them back in the game, with a lot of improvement to avoid the previous issues. You’ll get notified sometime before collapses happen, so you’ll be able to do something about it, and collapsed clients will then angrily leave your casino instead of staying there forever.

Make the most beautiful & fun casino!

Items catalog: In our previous playtests we got a lot of complaints about the catalog’s navigation that was, let’s say, “not optimal”. We separated items into categories (Furniture, Sculptures,...) and added some filter options.

New decorations: Many decorations were added since the previous demo. They are now grouped in four themes (Tiki, Space, Greek and Business) with multiple new wall decorations including a rocket(!). • These items will be a great help to cater to the needs of your clients.

New entertainment options for the clients. Casino-goers will be able to play Yahtzee or Yam's, a classic dice game, learn about their future with Sssoltar the soothsayer automation, play Pinball or compete on the Dartboard, to add a little spice to their fun sessions.

Bugfix:

Game save have been re-enabled

UI: we fixed a lot of UI bugs such as panels going hover others or being out of the screen

Optimization: we fixed the drop in framerate due to notifications, and did an overall optimization of the game

Attractions tweaks: there were some issues on attractions options such as RTP or Casino Cut that have been fixed

Fixed a bug in the 'High Roller Who's a High Tipper' event

And that’s all for this update. As always, do not hesitate to share your thoughts and questions as we make progress to the development of Blooming Business: Casino. We want to share with you how we progress and are always keen for the feedback!

The Homo Ludens team.