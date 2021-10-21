 Skip to content

Ancient Warfare 3 update for 21 October 2021

Halloween Event

Build 7575341

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Halloween menu scene

We have a temporary menu background scene created by GeOmEtRy for this year's halloween event. You can check it out in game or on youtube:

Unfortunately, if you have a very low end computer (2 cores or less, 5gb RAM or less) you will still see the default menu scene to make sure the menu works fine.

Halloween event map



We also have an awesome event map called "MASTERCHEF HELLS COOK" which was created by Noita Wizard. You play as a cook and have to complete as many orders as possible while collecting ingredients from units and other places. You can start the event from the main menu. There are also rewards for the 3 players with the most points on October 31st.

Rewards

Winner: Choose 2 equipment items or objects

2nd & 3rd: Choose 1 equipment item or object each

Rewards have to make sense in the game and copyrighted stuff is not allowed!

