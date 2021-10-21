Build a Room Competition - First place wins $1000!

Build a Room Competition

Join up and create the best escape room!

Prizes

Prize pool is $2000 (USD)

🥇 $1000 (first place)

🥈 $300 (second place)

🥉 $200 (third place)

And: Popularity Award - $500.

We wanted to do something special to celebrate the release of Escape Simulator. We invite you to create an escape room and win cash prizes for the best ones!

Unique feature of the Escape Simulator is that it has a room editor. It features object graphics from the game and asset packs. You can create buttons, animations, locks, and paint hints. The best thing is that when you're done, you can share your levels with the community via Steam Workshop.

Deadline (Friday 2pm CET, Oct 29th)

Submissions will be considered if they have been made by 2 pm CET on Friday (Oct 29th).

Rules

To submit a room for the competition, you have to post a link to it in "#🏆competition🏆" of our Discord channel: 👉 Link. 👈

Rooms you already created are eligible to enter the challenge.

You can submit multiple rooms but only win one prize.

Copies of other players' rooms are not eligible.

Developers and their families are not eligible for rewards.

Judging criteria

We will be playing the game in pairs and rating the game based on the below-mentioned scoring. We will then take the average of each scoring point and sum them together. Thus, you can get a total of 20 points, which will be rounded to 2 decimal places. You can create a room for a solo player, two players, and even more players (but please keep it under ten :P)

Scoring:

How much fun did we have playing it? [1-10] - This one is worth the most points. It's going to be based on the experience we had playing the game.

How good does it look? [1-5] - Does the room look esthetically pleasing. Does it have visual glitches or looks sloppy, or is it polished up? How well are puzzles integrated into the room?

How unique were the puzzles? [1-5] - Were the puzzles we already seen a lot, or do they have a uniqueness to them?

Additionally, for the popularity award, the winner will be the person whose room gets the most subscribers.

How to make a Room

Go to Escape Simulator, "Workshop" button, "Your Rooms," and press "Create". This creates an empty room, and you can start building.

To get some help, you can look through "Tutorial Rooms" and see how you do certain things, such as puzzles and animation.

You can also get on our Discord community and ask about anything you need help with!

Alex: Your time starts... NOW!

P.S. 🦟🔨 We've just launched another bug-fix release. If you find an issue, get in touch via forums or Discord.