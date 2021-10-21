 Skip to content

Super Dungeon Maker - Fink's Awakening update for 21 October 2021

FREE Super Dungeon Maker - Fink´s Awakening Prologue out now!

Hey you smart and wonderful people out there.

The time has come to take a step forward! What does this mean?

Right now we released our free Super Dungeon Maker - Fink´s Awakening Prologue here on Steam! With your help and eagle eyes we could improve our beloved game so much that now we are able to release this free Prologue for you!

As a treat we have for you a completely new trailer which was also just released today!



Thank you for being part of our journey, development and Community!

We can't wait to play your created Dungeons and to read your reviews!

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK

