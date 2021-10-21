 Skip to content

Rocket Rumble update for 21 October 2021

Harrowing Halloween

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween has arrived to Rocket Rumble!

Join us from October 21st until November where we'll be celebrating with fun Halloween treats!

Brand New Missions!

Our Halloween event features 15 unique, themed missions! Each one will earn you a Halloween Pumpkin Surprise box that you'll be able to open for awesome Halloween rewards!

New Halloween Cosmetics!

A ton of brand new items have been added! From witch hats to neck bolts, there's lots of new ways to customize your characters! You can earn new items by completing Halloween themed missions, plus check the shop for even more new items throughout the event!

We've decorated!

All the tracks have gotten a Halloween makeover! Only here during the event so check it out before they're back to normal!

Wishing everyone a safe and happy Halloween!

-Rocket Rumble Team

Change Log:
  • Added timer for starting Quickplay matches
  • Mystery Loot! Now you can win Mystery item boxes from leveling up and from some missions. Open them in the Customize Menu! (Both regular and Halloween themed)
  • Added a Tutorial Mode in Race to teach the basics of the game.
  • Decorated Levels for Harrowing Halloween
  • New Halloween cosmetics
  • Added 15 new Halloween Missions

