Harrowing Halloween

Halloween has arrived to Rocket Rumble!

Join us from October 21st until November where we'll be celebrating with fun Halloween treats!

Brand New Missions!

Our Halloween event features 15 unique, themed missions! Each one will earn you a Halloween Pumpkin Surprise box that you'll be able to open for awesome Halloween rewards!

New Halloween Cosmetics!

A ton of brand new items have been added! From witch hats to neck bolts, there's lots of new ways to customize your characters! You can earn new items by completing Halloween themed missions, plus check the shop for even more new items throughout the event!

We've decorated!

All the tracks have gotten a Halloween makeover! Only here during the event so check it out before they're back to normal!

Wishing everyone a safe and happy Halloween!

-Rocket Rumble Team

Change Log: