Saint Kotar update for 21 October 2021

Launching next week!

Hey everyone,

There's only 7 days left until Saint Kotar launches! We can't wait until you'll all be able to enter Sveti Kotar and face the mysteries it has to offer. Currently we're working hard on the final polishes to finish the experience for launch on the 28th, but there's also a launch trailer coming up next week!

Of course, if you haven't already, make sure to add Saint Kotar to your Steam wishlist to be notified next week when the game comes out.

Thank you all for your support, and see you next week for the launch and new trailer!

-Marten

