Dreamscaper update for 21 October 2021

Dreamscaper 1.1 is here!

21 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

It's here! Dreamscaper 1.1 is now live on Steam.

Thank you again for all your amazing feedback since launch, we were so excited to work with you to make Dreamscaper the best it can be.

If you're unfamiliar with what to expect for this update, check our announcement post, it has all the info on the new content and features in 1.1:

Dreamscaper 1.1 Content Info

We greatly appreciate your continued support of Dreamscaper, as always, come hang with us in Discord or follow us on Twitter.

Finally, if you haven't done so already, you can always help us out by leaving us a Steam review with your thoughts!

Thank you for playing!

  • Afterburner Studios (Ian, Paul & Rob)

