Beta v 0.7.8.2

Two larger changes in this patch, so I'm going to push it to beta first to be safe.

For one, I've added the first of three steps of better controller support. The first step being manual selection of controller axis for look and move controls. I'm still using the legacy input manager, which accounts for up to 28 possible axis, but I don't actually think there are controllers with that many axis? So I've set up a system where in the in-game settings you can now cycle between axis 1-11. My XBox-like generic controller I'm testing with has axis 1 and 2 for the movement X and Y, as well as axis 4 and 5 for the look X and Y. I also added sensitivity settings, Y inversion, and a "current input" display so you can hold down a joypad while cycling through the choices without having to exit out of the settings window to test it, in the event that your controller may not use the same axis as mine.

The second step I want to add in tomorrow, being a secondary key binding option for all keys. Without this, you can only either have a controller key bound, or a keyboard key bound, and that's not nice. Even with this added step there is still going to be a variety of actions like UI navigation, building, and crafting, that won't be possible with a controller. But you will be able to setup hotbar buttons, camera, and movement on a controller for general running around, fighting, and harvesting. I will also make sure to add an "always auto-loot" option or something of that nature as looting individual items from monsters won't yet be possible.

The third step will then be full UI navigation, but there are some things on the development table right now that make waiting on implementing full controller support the correct choice for right now.

Besides that I have made some changes to the procedural generation engine. Previously it would always prefer to spawn things before opting to despawn things. This became problematic for some people when quickly teleporting to different locations, or moving around a lot cause they "loaded" game area to grow and grow before any of it be prioritized to despawn. Instead, this patch now opts to despawn one thing, if anything exists in the "to despawn" queues, per iteration of the procedural engine. Despawning, like spawning, can be a hefty operation in some cases and is the main cause of "lagg" or hiccups in the engine at the moment, so I want to send this to beta first and give it some more testing myself before we go ahead with it as is.

Also there are a number of threads here on Steam I have not gone through yet. My apologies if I am slow to respond to any problems anyone may be experiencing!

v 0.7.8.2 2021.10.21

Added Controller Axis settings to the in-game controls settings

Added Mouse Pitch and Mouse Yaw settings to the in-game controls settings

Fixed the /mousepitchmultiplier console command

Fixed crafting multiple items of non-stackable items in one go causing them to stack

The procedural engine will now despawn 1 object per iteration rather than always prioritizing spawning

Improved boat performance

Fire Golem, Fire Hound, and Imp can now drop Essence of Fire

Water Elemental and Crasc can now drop Essence of Water

Going under water in water caves will now properly cause your breath to wear out

