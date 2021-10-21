Halloween Season in full swing...

**Hi peeps!

Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story!

Dress to impress and put on some spine-chilling costumes to celebrate the Halloween season properly. You’d better want to check out your wardrobe in your farmhouse to get some spooky styles to choose from: a ghost, vampire, witch or maybe catwoman?

Please note, since these are special seasonal costumes, they will be removed after the end of our Halloween season and won’t be available in the game afterwards! So, you better think twice if you want to remove your Halloween costume after the event.

Take care! **