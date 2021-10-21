 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Big Farm: Story update for 21 October 2021

Halloween Season in full swing...

Share · View all patches · Build 7574903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**Hi peeps!

Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story!

Dress to impress and put on some spine-chilling costumes to celebrate the Halloween season properly. You’d better want to check out your wardrobe in your farmhouse to get some spooky styles to choose from: a ghost, vampire, witch or maybe catwoman?

Please note, since these are special seasonal costumes, they will be removed after the end of our Halloween season and won’t be available in the game afterwards! So, you better think twice if you want to remove your Halloween costume after the event.

Take care! **

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 7574903
Big Farm: Story Windows Depot 1329511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.