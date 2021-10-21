Disciples: Liberation out now!

Disciples!

Disciples: Liberation is launching today, giving you the opportunity to explore the breathing, vivid world of Nevendaar - and journey through the mystery and political intrigue of this dark fantasy strategy RPG. Launched by Kalypso Media and Frima Studio, Disciples: Liberation is now available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox and PC, with players now able to enjoy the game's 80-hours of gameplay filled with the Elven Alliance, powerful magic, battles, Undead Hordes, dragons, Legions of the Damned and forged alliances.

Information

Title: Disciples: Liberation

Platforms: Win-PC, Xbox (One, Series X|S) PlayStation 4|5

Developer: Frima Studio

Genre: Dark fantasy strategy RPG

Release: October 21st, 2021 [November 18th for Russian territories, November 25th for Japan]

Hashtag: #DisciplesLiberation

You follow the story of Avyanna, a child of two worlds - yet part of none - on a quest to explore a war-torn world. Starting out as an unknown and petty mercenary, her quest will lead players through sorrow and bloodshed before she eventually gains control of a mighty army, ready to challenge fate. Along the way, she will be challenged to make many a difficult choice, from selecting companions to navigating romantic encounters. It’s up to you to decide what sort of leader she will become. With her army, which can be recruited from over 50 units, you will fight complex turn-based battles against beastly creatures, in which only shrewd tactics will lead to victory. Avyanna's motto will serve players well: 'Regret later. Act now.'