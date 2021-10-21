 Skip to content

Swarm the City update for 21 October 2021

Early Access is Released Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alright Zombies,

We've been waiting for this moment for too long.

With all those years of struggling in this human world, we have been hurt, humiliated, and discriminated.

We got ourselves fully prepared.

And now, it's time to take back our lands, our esteem, and most importantly, our belief and honor to Karr the King of Death.

Enter the battleground now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597290/Swarm_the_City_Zombie_Evolved/

And find backups in our zombie community: https://discord.gg/fQKHNHDcXP

The Zombiemania has begun!

Changed depots in mfgnseasun branch

View more data in app history for build 7574600
Swarm the City Content Depot 1597291
Swarm the city - dlc (1702810) 个 Depot Depot 1702810
Swarm the city dlc 2 (1707160) 个 Depot Depot 1707160
