Early Access is Released Now!

Alright Zombies,

We've been waiting for this moment for too long.

With all those years of struggling in this human world, we have been hurt, humiliated, and discriminated.

We got ourselves fully prepared.

And now, it's time to take back our lands, our esteem, and most importantly, our belief and honor to Karr the King of Death.

Enter the battleground now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597290/Swarm_the_City_Zombie_Evolved/

And find backups in our zombie community: https://discord.gg/fQKHNHDcXP

The Zombiemania has begun!