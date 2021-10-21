Share · View all patches · Build 7574338 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 12:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Character Changes

NOTE: All characters Command Heavy Attack may now juggle a limited number of times other than when powered by Hyperdrive. In addition, knockdown arcs of Command Heavy Attacks and other specified attacks have been modified to be narrower. There should now be more combo possibilities in mid-screen

● RINGKING: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle 1 hit

● MEGASTAR: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle up to 2 hits, instead of unlimited. Moon Shot Low Overdrive version now knocks down in a narrower arc

● NEKOGAMI: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle 1 hit. Rolling Ball Low hitbox expanded

● DRAGONOH: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle 1 hit

● MASAMIOH: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle up to 3 hits. Command Heavy Attack movement speed increased

● AUTOFIVE: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle 1 hit. Command Heavy Attack hitbox expanded. Command Heavy Attack knockdown now arcs slightly instead of only vertically

● GRANDSKY: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle 1 hit, instead of unlimited. Now able to cancel Special and Super abilities from Command Heavy Attack. Command Heavy Attack damage increased from 50 to 80. Payload Overdrive and ground version now knocks down in a narrower arc

● YUMELODY: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle up to 2 hits. Command Heavy Attack movement speed increased. Chart Topper movement speed increased for Heavy and Overdrive versions. Stand Heavy Attack now knocks down in a narrower arc

● HEAVYTEX: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle 1 hit. Command Heavy Attack movement speed increased. Command Heavy Attack hitbox expanded. Crouch Heavy Attack knockdown changed from sweeping to standard

● UCHUZINE: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle 1 hit. Command Heavy Attack movement speed increased. Uchu Copter hitbox expanded. Uchu Ball Overdrive version now knocks down in a narrower arc

● MAXCYBER: Command Heavy Attack may now juggle up to 3 hits. Command Heavy Attack movement speed increased

CPU Opponents

● CPU Opponents may take slightly longer to execute decisions on Hard and Maniac difficulties

Bug Fixes

● Corrected issue where characters would sometimes have a standing hurtbox while airborne. Airborne characters should now always have a jumping hurtbox

● Corrected typo in HEAVYTEX victory message 1 for Japanese language version