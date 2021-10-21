Weekly Update 292: Work in Progress insight and weekly dose of improvements

Greetings, Warriors!

Today we deliver further improvements and fixes to recently added features, including reworked parts of the User Interface and character development systems. Our designers took some time to make the “Catacombs” event more player-friendly and engaging, and are preparing some nice additions to the game for the upcoming Halloween event!

Due to the next character development system, which will change the game economy a little, our level designers are creating special areas which will be dedicated crafting districts in locations. You will learn more about the upcoming changes in the Work in Progress section below. We are very excited about this since it will positively impact the prices and accessibility to some resources and crafting materials.

Next week, we will start a Halloween event, so prepare for some spooky things to do! As a part of the event, we will host a PVP 5v5 event on the [EU] Eaglewood server. It will start at 6:30 PM GMT, 8:30 PM CEST (GMT+2) (Sunday, October 31st).

Join us in the arena on the [EU] Eaglewood server and fight for fame in 5v5 battles. We invite everyone, especially our new players! The winners will be immortalized on the in-game monuments, and everyone who will come will be rewarded! Additionally, winners of the tournament will be awarded a special, unique item.

Check the new changes and have fun in the game!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. sh0tz, EssN and SEREZAKA – check your Ambers!

Work in progress insight

Character Developement: Metallurgy tree

We are preparing to introduce the Metallurgy tree, related to the heat processing of metals in the game. Due to that, players' workstations, for example, furnaces and bloomeries will be more popular and useful in the game. Placement of your workstations in the game world will have an impact on passive crafting speed, so territory control will be even more correlated with the game economy, introducing more reasons to fight and keep desired flags under your nation's control.

Metal processing will be fully moved to the workstation system, so we are preparing dedicated “Crafting districts” in locations that will give bonuses when you place your workstation on them. Guild castle owners will be able to place their crafting areas as they please, using a new economical building.

You will earn experience by processing metals in your furnaces. And each node will give you boosts to smelting speed, increase chances to make more items in one go, and reduce fuel usage. Players will need a proper recipe and to complete the main node on each tree level to unlock more advanced metals processing, but rest assured – we will unlock the main nodes for you looking at your metallurgy skill level.

Changelog v.0.9.8.7 Beta

Quality of Life Improvements:

Iteration of the Catacombs event

As a result of close observation of players' behavior during the Catacombs event, we decided to introduce some changes in the event to make it more interesting and dynamic. As it was troublesome to fight other nations invading the corridors dedicated for others, the possibility to do that was blocked by special gates. Players will not need to rush their spiders and will be able to progress through the event without getting invaded, lost in the maze, or getting separated from their colleagues. Without wandering around, the event will be faster and more dynamic. In the center, there will still be a PVP part where all nations can meet in the final boss chamber.

Other changes

– Recently added Conversion Points are now allowing to convert experience directly from the nodes in Character Development trees. You can now reset your progress and convert experience in the node to free experience, with the same ratio as surplus experience conversion. Disclaimer: You will need to convert all experience stored in the node, it will be not possible to do it partially. Conversion can be made only on nodes that are last on the branch (You cannot convert nodes from the middle of the branch before you convert the ones that are progressed or completed after them).

– Items created from items disassembling are now displayed on the disassembling confirmation window.

– Disabled scaling on side mode user interface windows.

– Added a new icon for Recruitment Boards on the map.

– Guild Recruitment Announcements are sorted by activity. New guilds are segregated above “medium” activity.

– Guild Recruitment Announcement will be visible on the board as long as any Officer, Viceleader or Leader will be active in the last three days.

– Changed 4K icons filter mode to bilinear, to make them look smoother on lower resolutions.

– Added memorials for participants of Gloria Victis Video contest 2021 in capital cities of their nations.

Fixes:

– Fixed all known issues related to the tooltip's positions and behavior in the game.

– Fixed the issue causing the nearest location name tooltip to stay on screen.

– Fixed the issue causing the context menu to be shown outside of the screen while using a bigger User Interface scale.

– Fixed an issue causing holes for gate traps (oil/logs/stones) that could partially block arrows.

– Fixed an issue causing it was possible big rams could be stacked in one place.

– Fixed an issue causing it to be possible to stand on top of the mantlets and use them as transportation.

– Fixed an issue causing some farming objects (for example carrots) to not properly “stick” to each other.