Dodging Death and Difficulty and Trading Cards!

You no longer have to sit there and take it

Welcome friends,

Lamentum’s newest update features two major quality of life updates for those who may have found the horrors of Grau Hill Manor a little too tough to handle. The first of these is being able to switch between Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty, which affects the appearance rate of certain enemies and modifies Victor’s stats such as life, resistance, and weapon damage. The second of these is a dodge action that allows Victor to cut his attack animation short and avoid enemy attacks if used with perfect timing.

Get ready to duck and dive around mortal peril, Victor’s got moves now!



This update also adds Steam Trading Cards to Lamentum, for all of you who want to take a bit of Grau Hill horror back with you!

Full change log for the patch notes can be found below:

Difficulty selector.

You may choose your difficulty between Easy, Normal, and Hard when starting a new game. If you already have a previously created game, it is considered normal difficulty.



Easy mode:

More life.

More stamina.

More damage on weapons.

Fewer enemies.

Increased chances of stunning enemies with firearms.

Normal mode:

The original experience, though we have removed some enemies in the mazes and in the cemetery.

Hard mode:

Less life.

Less stamina.

Less damage to weapons.

Altered the probability of stunning enemies with firearms.

The full number of enemies from the original version of Lamentum.

When saving, the difficulty modes are represented in green for easy mode, white for normal mode and red for hard mode.

A new Dodge move has been added to the game. On a keyboard it is used with space, and on gamepad it is used with the RB button. Dodge allows you to avoid the damage of any enemy attack if done at the right time, it also allows you to cut short the attacking, reloading, healing, digging animations of the player. Using dodge consumes stamina.