Killsquad's Full Release is here!

Bounty Hunters!

This day has finally come. Killsquad Full Release is today! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, so celebrate with us this special day. And to mark this occasion, here is our brand new Killsquad Full Release trailer for your viewing pleasure!

YouTube

Killsquad has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us: our first self-funded, self-published game, done in the middle of the biggest pandemic in a century, and trying, day by day, to raise review scores to give you guys the game you deserved. Well, after two years, we’re happy to say: the game is ready. We feel we have delivered on our promise to all of you, the fans.

Our goal was to create a game that you will be enjoying over and over again, either by yourself or with your friends (or with our community - come join us on Discord and meet the other Bounty Hunters!). We have worked hard over the last two years to make this game as good as it can be. We have shipped 16 major updates with new additions, characters, features, maps, improvements, and loads, loads more. And although today is Killsquad’s Full Release day, it doesn’t mean that it’s over for us. Not at all! We are calling this day the start of a new chapter in Killsquad’s history. There are still more points to tick off in our plans. You can see a glimpse of the game’s future by checking out our Post-Release Roadmap. Ok, that’s enough from us! Now is the time to celebrate! And may your contracts always be fulfilled, Bounty Hunters!

Before we go, to celebrate this one heck of a day, we organized a few Killsquad Live Streams! We have Vulkan, Pazos64, AlexElCapo, SoyFelipez360, and Chiclana & Friends, onboard, and who knows who else will join! But to start off, watch our very own QA lead known as SheikSama on Discord play Killsquad LIVE on Steam! Ask us questions, see how we play the game, and spend some time with us. We are starting at 4PM CEST | 10AM EDT | 7AM PDT TODAY on Killsquad’s Steam Page. So grab that popcorn! We can’t wait to see you there!

Here is our Killsquad Live Streams schedule:

Vulkan:

20th of October | 8PM - 10PM CEST | 2PM - 4PM EDT | 11AM - 1PM PDT

Youtube channel: Vulkan

AlexElCapo, Pazos64, SoyFelipez360:

23rd of October | 6PM - 8PM CEST | 12PM - 2PM EDT | 9AM - 11AM PDT

Twitch channels: AlexElCapo, Pazos64, SoyFelipez360

Chiclana & Friends:

28th of October | 4PM - 5PM CEST | 10AM - 11AM EDT | 7AM - 8AM PDT

Twitch channel: Chiclana & Friends

And finally, we will be on Reddit doing an AMA this Friday, October 22nd at 5PM CEST | 11AM EDT | 8AM PDT on r/Games. Join us!

Ladies and Gentlemen, grab your glass. Killsquad is now officially out of Early Access!

Cheers!!!

Your Novarama Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/910490/Killsquad/