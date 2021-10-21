The October Update!

It's been a while since we have released an update. Rest assured, though: we are committed to the long-term support of the Book of Demons. We are simply bundling fixes in larger batches.

Without further ado, This Update's Highlights!

Better backups, safer saves!

There have been issues with saves being corrupted due to power outages. Each time we tried to recover the saves by hand and sometimes we succeeded. Now we are adding a two-tier automatic backup system that should keep your heroes safe.

Fixed Razer Chroma Keyboard Support

There was a bug preventing Razer keyboards from going full RGB on you. They will now. And it will look glorious, give it a try!

This title goes to slowed, frozen, and stunned states not being recognized by the game. This resulted in stun locks on the hero and some general weirdness. It won't be as easy to get frozen to death now and goats won't be so frustrating! The funny thing is, we actually fixed this bug two years ago but it came back. Fingers crossed it stays squashed for good this time!

Full changelog

Ver. 1.05.211020 - 21 August 2021

Changed the save manager system to keep two-tiered backups of characters in case of a power failure

Fixed Razer keyboards not using RGB backlights correctly when enabled in the "Extras" section in options - the return of RGB glory!

Revamped the whole credits backend system - supporters can now be updated more often, regardless of the game updates

Now, if you are a supporter, your name will be highlighted in the credits when you view them! How cool is that?

Fixed slowed, frozen, and stunned states not being recognized properly by the game mechanic

Updated supporters list in credits

Updated translations with small fixes

As Always,

Stay safe in the paper dungeons!

Konstanty ːpaperheartː