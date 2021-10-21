Update 2.6 (21.10.2021)

Read more about the People of the Dragon Pack in our blog. (article coming at 3PM CEST)

Greetings, Exiles!

Here’s what we’ve been working after the release of our gigantic 2.5 update. In 2.6 we’ve focused on polishing rough edges and systems that have been reported by you, as well as laying the bases for what’s to come.

For this update, we’ve put special attention on thralls and NPC AI, trying to curb on their general lack of environmental awareness and other quirky behavior reported recently. Along with those fixes, there’s a long-requested (and modded) new QoL feature: You can now pick up building pieces you’ve placed as long as they’re at full health. A builder’s dream come true! And of course, there’s tons of other general fixes, stability and performance optimizations, #spellchekker quality passes and console-specific improvements.

With this Update we are also releasing our newest cosmetic DLC: People of the Dragon Pack! Build towering fortresses with new building pieces; decorate them with dozens of new placeables; and dress in the style of the proud and powerful Nemedian civilization in new armor and saddles. This new cosmetic DLC pack can be acquired individually, or as part of the Complete Edition (October 2021)!

Thanks once again for your feedback and support, and stay safe!

Pick up building pieces!

Misclicked when building? Wrong piece? No worries! You can now pick up your building pieces as long as they are at 100% health. Build better, build smarter. If not possible, try again!

New Cosmetic DLC now available: People of the Dragon Pack!

The Lion banner sways and falls in the horror-haunted gloom;

A scarlet Dragon rustles by, borne on winds of doom.

Relive the glory of the kingdom of Nemedia with 48 new building pieces, 32 (!) new placeables, 15 new armor pieces, 12 new weapons and 3 new horse saddles inspired by this civilization!

AI improvements!

Fixed a number of issues that would cause client stability when installing mods on the Windows Store version of the game.

Addressed an issue with the decay system that would compromise server stability when large buildings decayed.

Fixed a number of client and server crashes.

Curbed down on more instances of Log Spam. It’s still quite spammy, though.

Significantly improved loading times for clients and servers when playing with large numbers of mods enabled.

Fixed a number of exploits in regards to the building system, crafting, undermesh and player identity.

Harpy’s Kiss and Black Ice Arrows can no longer be dismantled.

Fixed an issue in regards to server transfers.

New cosmetic DLC now available: People of the Dragon Pack! Including: 48 building pieces. 32 decorative placeables 15 armor pieces 3 mount saddles 12 Nemedian weapons



Argossean Pillars no longer block the top of connected stairs.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to consume Weapon Schematics even if you already had the feat unlocked.

Fixed an issue where Harpy’s Kiss arrows were not possible to assign to bows in the normal fashion.

It is now possible to break the Healing Wraps animation by moving your character.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to be immune to hit stuns too frequently.

Increased the duration of time an NPC can be consecutively stunned by hits to allow full combos from slower weapons.

Added a bleed effect to katana’s second heavy attack to allow the weapon to stack bleeds more reliably with the new shortened duration.

Weapons that remove attribute buffs from enemies are now keyworded as “Plundering”, as “Cleansing” was too confusing.

Mounts should no longer struggle to get out of bodies of water.

Fixed an issue that would prevent Thralls to unequip weapons at the end of combat.

Once again, we have sent Thralls to Pathfinding 101, which should result in lesser instances where they get stuck on the scenery, buildings, door frames, trees, rocks, atoms of oxygen and so on.

Fixed an issue where NPC counts in certain Siptah camps would be significantly lower in Listen servers (single player, co-op) than in Dedicated servers.

NPCs at distant LOD from players should no longer play combat animations.

Fixed a number of instances where following Thralls would suffer from commitment issues and refused to keep following the player.

Orb throwing NPCs should no longer try to engage players at melee range, defeating the purpose of angrily throwing stuff at enemies in the first place.

Thralls placed in the Zath altars should no longer hover.

After many expensive sessions of therapy, Thralls should no longer have a phobia to the Palace of the Witch Queen and Silver Mines and can access them like functional beings of the Exiled society.

NPCs using a shield will now have a better grasp of spatial direction and aim their attacks and shielding correctly at their targets.

Traveling between locations now cancels orders given to companions to avoid a time-space conundrum.

Fixed an issue where thralls on Guard mode that were issued an attack command with certain server settings would cause them to fight for the cause until the end of times or server restart. Whatever came first.

Fixed an issue that would cause chasing NPCs to stutter on Dedicated servers.

Distant fights between AI should now resolve as intended.

Thralls that have been out of combat for a while should now unequip their weapons and return to a normal state.

We’ve increased the bloodlust and will to conquer and dominate on NPCs, as they should no longer stop attacking you after defeating another enemy.

Reduced crafting costs of several Throwing Axes to make them more cost efficient.

You can now pickup building pieces if they are at 100% health.

The Building Pickup Option can be turned on/off in the Server Settings by changing the following line which is enabled by default: BuildingPickupEnabled=True/False

Fixed an issue that caused infinite loading screens when joining PvE-Conflict servers on PS4.

Twitch drops should now be fully functional on PlayStation, and generally more reliable on all platforms.

Fixed an issue with LOD distances on Siptah that could cause visual artifacts on certain graphical settings or consoles.

Addressed an issue that caused white backgrounds on consoles.

It is no longer possible to equip Siptah animal heads as unarmed weapons and try to hit people with them. You bunch of barbarians.

Removed a spider called REMOVEME from the admin panel for obvious reasons.

Turtle Hatchlings will now go into the “pet” slots of animal pens as intended.

Fixed a visual imperfection around the waistline when equipped with the Tunic of the Watchers.

Fixed an issue that would cause Binding Ropes to show as untextured in dedicated servers.

Horses now produce dung in a consistent amount compared to other animals. You could say that they finally give a [spoiler] redacted [/spoiler]. Note from Scott: Community Team, please come see me in my office at your earliest convenience.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to build too close to the Forges of the First Men on the Isle of Siptah.

Lights spawned from drinking lotus potions do no longer appear on maps other than the Exiled Lands.

ServerTransferEnabled server setting should now be False by default, as intended.

Fixed an issue where characters copied into a database would create duplicates under certain circumstances.

Feats learned from scrolls and teachers should no longer be removed by using a Yellow Lotus Potion.

Addressed an issue that would allow multiple instances of the game run simultaneously in the MS Store version of the game.

Some NPC’s, especially the undead ones, should now have their weapons spawning in more appropriate places.

You should now be able to interact with the Orb of Nergal correctly when using a controller.

The Admin panel should now be working as intended to spawn NPCs on consoles.

Legendary chest contents cannot be previewed anymore. Sorry peeps.

Drinking the Potion of Midnight while not in the Exiled Lands will now inform players about it not working where they are.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the character name to be blank on creation.

Fixed collision issues in a Siptah wreckage spot.

Fixed an issue where it was at times not possible to loot one of the Javelins in a specific spot at the Rave in the Rubble location.

Fixed a number of visual imperfections on the Siptah map.

A bonfire close to Westlight should no longer be having a rave party, its flames now burning normally like all decent bonfires do.

Fixed a specific area in Siptah that could cause rubberbanding when traversing it.

Added new bow and shield equip animations.

Female Human character models have now their eyelids placed in a more, you know, human way.

Fixed an issue where logging off in an aggressive stance would cause the weapon to display incorrectly upon logging back in.

Idling thralls should no longer emote with weapons in their hands.

After surviving a long and excruciating marketing meeting about “making it viral”, our brave #spellchekker team put some time aside to fix a new round of typos. Wrapped it up just in time to make it to the “How to be an Excel Wizard” 11AM marketing meeting. #stillhiring

Fixed a number of descriptions that were incorrect, inaccurate or missing.

Our international #spellchekker team has fixed a number of typos present in other localizations of the game with the utmost efficiency, as they are unfazed by the evil ploys of the Marketing team.

Wartorn Rhino should now have the correct icon.

Added UI icon marking hairstyles and facial hair options available for Isle of Siptah owners.

The Penetrator now has a UI icon. It is a sword, sorry.

Fixed an issue that would cause certain descriptions and text to be cropped on localized versions of the game.

Controller is now functional in Mods Mismatch screen.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs in the admin menu were not named correctly.

Deathmarks should now update correctly when quick-looting the corpse’s inventory.

The Back button on the respawn screen is now functional.

Fixed an issue where the FuncomID would appear cropped in some screens.

Removed ghost-items in the hotbar for (most) non-buildings.

Accessing a session invite or friend request should now open the corresponding tab. If two are present, session invites should take priority.

Tabs on the friends list should now count how many entries are on each list.

You should now be able to highlight “NoBuildingCosts” option on the Admin Panel while using a gamepad or keyboard.

Properties destroyed remotely via RCON or admin commands are now listed in the event log as being performed “by Admin”.

Deathmarks now should be correctly greyed out when the corpse is looted or cleared.